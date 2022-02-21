Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,948 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 82.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

