Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

MSGE opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

