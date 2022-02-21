Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

