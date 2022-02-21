Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 4,963 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,395,000 after purchasing an additional 456,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 718,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIV. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

