Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $13.27 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.