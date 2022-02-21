Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,208 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after buying an additional 1,028,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,952,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 276,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

