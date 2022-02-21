Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,271. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

