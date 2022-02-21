Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock remained flat at $$47.93 during trading on Monday. 11,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893 over the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

