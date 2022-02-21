HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.