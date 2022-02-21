HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

