HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000.

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

