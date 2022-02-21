Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,526. The firm has a market cap of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

