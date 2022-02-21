Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after buying an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

