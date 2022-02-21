Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTGC opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

