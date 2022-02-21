Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HTGC opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.