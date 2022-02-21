Head to Head Survey: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Splunk and Dassault Systèmes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Splunk
|$2.23 billion
|8.17
|-$907.98 million
|($8.23)
|-13.94
|Dassault Systèmes
|$5.75 billion
|10.72
|$915.41 million
|$0.71
|65.36
Institutional & Insider Ownership
83.8% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Splunk and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Splunk
|0
|8
|18
|0
|2.69
|Dassault Systèmes
|2
|6
|4
|0
|2.17
Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $165.96, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.
Profitability
This table compares Splunk and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Splunk
|-53.14%
|-89.54%
|-16.67%
|Dassault Systèmes
|15.91%
|18.25%
|7.77%
Volatility and Risk
Splunk has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Dassault Systèmes beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.
