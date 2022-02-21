Head-To-Head Review: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) vs. Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Microchip Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.34 $349.40 million $1.70 42.22

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 14.95% 38.44% 13.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arteris and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Microchip Technology 0 4 14 1 2.84

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 98.80%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $98.61, indicating a potential upside of 37.37%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Arteris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

