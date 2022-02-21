Head-To-Head Comparison: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 15.17% 10.23% 1.24% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.49 $20.11 million $0.32 31.38 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.77 $12.85 million $4.33 4.69

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

