HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $5,034,658.33 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $244.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

