HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $0.38 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 275.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

