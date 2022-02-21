HC Wainwright Raises Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $40.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SBLK opened at $29.36 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.25%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

