Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.73 ($184.92).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €91.65 ($104.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €91.95 ($104.49) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €110.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €131.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

