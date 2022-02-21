HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.57 or 0.99532372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051152 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

