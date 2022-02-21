Handy (HANDY) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Handy has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $57,228.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handy has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

