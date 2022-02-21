Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HALO stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

