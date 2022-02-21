GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 86,090 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Drive Shack by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 117,492 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Drive Shack by 5.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,877,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 247,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 28.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at about $6,523,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE DS opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.