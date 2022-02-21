GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $93,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 5,726,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 99.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 282.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.09. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.