GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

