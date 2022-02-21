Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noah by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.01.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

