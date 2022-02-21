Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 109,972 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 91.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 384,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,436,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

