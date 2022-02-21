Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,004 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 658.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $59.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.