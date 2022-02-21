Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley cut their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

