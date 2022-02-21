Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 791.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,893 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

