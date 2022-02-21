Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

