Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 84% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $2,027.45 and $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.84 or 0.06834295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,678.21 or 1.00362215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.