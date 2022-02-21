GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $699.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.05. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

