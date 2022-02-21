GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $699.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.05. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.