Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $76.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.93.

GMED stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

