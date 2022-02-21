Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:GIC opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Industrial news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

