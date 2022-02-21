Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
