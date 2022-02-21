Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Glaukos by 652.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Glaukos by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

