Gibson Energy (GEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.01 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.52%.

GEI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.43.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

