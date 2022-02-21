Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $51.02 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ROCK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.