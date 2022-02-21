Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $51.02 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ROCK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
