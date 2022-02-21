Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 154,562 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,562 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

BRSP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

