Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

