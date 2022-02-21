Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Banc of California worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.