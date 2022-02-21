Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 77.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,458,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,315,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

