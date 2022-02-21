Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,134,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,655,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,093,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.