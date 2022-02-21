Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Genesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $66.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $976.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

