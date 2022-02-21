General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. National Pension Service increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

GM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.60. 16,615,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,647,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

