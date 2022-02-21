Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $456.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $451.00 to $456.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNRC. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.78.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Thursday. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Generac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.