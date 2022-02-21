Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.23. The stock had a trading volume of 435,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.52.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

