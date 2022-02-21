Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 50,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.